Q BioMed Announces Strontium89 will be available as of September 2020 through Named Patient Program for Bone Metastases Pain Palliation in EU and Rest of World (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, announced today it is launching a Named Patient Program for its non-opioid Bone Metastases Pain Palliation drug, Strontium89 (Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP). The Named Patient Program will be available to physicians and Patients in the EU and throughout the World, and will be facilitated by Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services (CCPS). Strontium89 is an FDA-approved, non-opioid radiopharmaceutical indicated for the treatment of ... Leggi su iltempo

