Arrestato John McAfee | creatore dell' antivirus | indossava un tanga come mascherina

Il magnate dell high tech John McAfee stato fermato per alcune ore dalla polizia in Norvegia perch ...

Arrestato John McAfee, creatore dell'antivirus: indossava un tanga come mascherina (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) Il magnate dell high tech John McAfee stato fermato per alcune ore dalla polizia in Norvegia perch utilizzava un perizoma per coprire il viso e si era rifiutato di indossare una mascherina certificata. Leggi su gazzettadelsud

Hong Kong. Arrestato l’editore critico Jimmy Lai, la protesta vola in borsa
Il governo centrale cinese continua a dare prova di voler portare Hong Kong ben fuori da quel “un paese, due sistemi” promesso al passaggio della città dalla gran Bretagna alla Cina. La controversa le ...
Arrestato John McAfee, creatore dell'antivirus: indossava un tanga come mascherina
Il magnate dell’high tech John McAfee è stato fermato per alcune ore dalla polizia in Norvegia perché utilizzava un perizoma per coprire il viso e si era rifiutato di indossare una mascherina certific ...
