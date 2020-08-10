Xinhua Silk Road: Eastern Chinese city attracts investors by creating sound biz environment (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Huai'an, a prefecture-level city of east China's Jiangsu Province, is exploring to expand the service objects of its "101 percent service" mechanism from large firms and projects to all market players, so as to create a more dynamic economic ecology. As a government service brand carefully built by the city in recent years, the "101 percent service" mechanism aims at providing an additional one percent of service to investors while meeting the legal requirements of investors at 100 percent. Under this mechanism, nearly 200 units and departments in Huai'an help enterprises solve difficulties to the maximum extent to promote the development of enterprises in an efficient way. The city has never stopped attracting investors even when faced with ... Leggi su iltempo

BEIJING, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Construction Bank (CCB), one of the country's largest state-owned commercial banks, saw its total number of credit card users exceed 100 million by May ...

