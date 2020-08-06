Your Honor: Bryan Cranston nel teaser trailer della serie (Di giovedì 6 agosto 2020) Bryan Cranston tornerà sugli schermi televisivi con Your Honor, serie tv prodotta per Showtime di cui è online il teaser trailer. Your Honor riporterà sul piccolo schermo Bryan Cranston e Showtime ha condiviso il primo teaser trailer dell'attesa serie che debutterà prossimamente sugli schermi americani. Nel breve video si assiste a un incidente d'auto che obbliga un padre a prendere una terribile scelta pur di salvare il figlio. La serie Your Honor mostra Bryan Cranston nel ruolo di un giudice di New Orleans il cui figlio viene coinvolto in ... Leggi su movieplayer

3cinematographe : #YourHonor: il teaser trailer della miniserie #Showtime con #BryanCranston - badtasteit : Your Honor: il trailer della miniserie con protagonista #BryanCranston - BaraArchery : @mageofshitposts AFKSJGDKHJDH he's lying,your honor - jhnlvs : Marquei como visto Brooklyn Nine-Nine - 4x19 - Your Honor - kohakult : @uratanukis NYNSJSJSJSJSJSJ, i will your honor!! -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Your Honor Your Honor: Bryan Cranston nel teaser trailer della serie Movieplayer.it Your Honor: Bryan Cranston nel teaser trailer della serie

Bryan Cranston tornerà sugli schermi televisivi con Your Honor, serie tv prodotta per Showtime di cui è online il teaser trailer. Your Honor riporterà sul piccolo schermo Bryan Cranston e Showtime ha ...

Your Honor: il teaser trailer della miniserie Showtime con Bryan Cranston

Quasi un anno dopo aver completato il suo cast, Showtime ha rivelato il primo teaser per la miniserie di genere legal thriller di prossima uscita, Your Honor Your Honor vede Bryan Cranston (Breaking B ...

Bryan Cranston tornerà sugli schermi televisivi con Your Honor, serie tv prodotta per Showtime di cui è online il teaser trailer. Your Honor riporterà sul piccolo schermo Bryan Cranston e Showtime ha ...Quasi un anno dopo aver completato il suo cast, Showtime ha rivelato il primo teaser per la miniserie di genere legal thriller di prossima uscita, Your Honor Your Honor vede Bryan Cranston (Breaking B ...