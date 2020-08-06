Video Beirut : Mamma e tre bimbi travolti dall'esplosioneLibano: Oltre 100.000 bambini senza casa a BeirutCall of Duty: Modern Warfare Stagione 5Red Dead Online: nuovi animali leggendariCommercialisti : Contributo a fondo perduto per i comuni in stato di ...PlayStation Academy si evolve e diventa MasterclassAdele è irriconoscibile: 44 kg in meno e biondissimaThe Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...

Soka Gakkai Calls for Elimination of Nuclear Weapons | Urges Ratification of UN Nuclear Ban Treaty on 75th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6, to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Atomic ...

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 On August 6, to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Soka Gakkai Buddhist organization put out a statement calling for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and the early entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The Soka Gakkai pledges to exert all efforts for the complete Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and also Urges the Japanese government to move toward participation in the TPNW, stating, "At this deeply ... Leggi su iltempo

