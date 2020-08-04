Adele è irriconoscibile: 44 kg in meno e biondissimaThe Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...Flavonoidi, a cosa si riferisce il termine vitamina P?Roma, la piccola Ilaria nasce nel parcheggio della clinicaCoronavirus : Si cercano volontari a Roma per testare il vaccinoOPPO Watch arriverà dopo l’estate

This is the Zodiac Speaking | al via la campagna Kickstarter per il thriller incentrato sul Killer dello Zodiaco
This is the Zodiac Speaking: al via la campagna Kickstarter per il thriller incentrato sul Killer dello Zodiaco (Di martedì 4 agosto 2020) $ 13000, questo è ciò a cui mirano gli sviluppatori di This is the Zodiac Speaking nella loro campagna Kickstarter partita oggi. Punch Punk Games (sviluppatore) e Klabater (publisher) hanno lanciato una campagna crowdfunding di 30 giorni progettata per espandere la community e le dimensioni del progetto estremamente ambizioso.Il gioco è stato creato da un team di scrittori pluripremiati, sviluppatori, musicisti acclamati e un'etichetta musicale leggendaria e sarà disponibile il 24 settembre 2020 per Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e Piattaforme Xbox One. This is the Zodiac Speaking è un thriller psicologico per giocatore singolo dalle atmosfere noir e basato su fatti realmente ... Leggi su eurogamer

