TB Alliance Announces European Commission Authorisation of New Treatment for Highly Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) Pretomanid, developed by the non-profit TB Alliance, has received EU marketing Authorisation in combination regimen with bedaquiline and linezolid in adults with XDR-TB or Treatment-intolerant/non-responsive MDR-TB PRETORIA, South Africa, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Pretomanid, a novel compound developed by the non-profit organization TB Alliance, has been granted a conditional marketing Authorisation by the European Commission (EC) for treating Highly Drug-Resistant forms of pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB).1 The new Drug was authorised as part of a three-Drug, six month, all-oral regimen for the Treatment of adults with extensively ... Leggi su iltempo

