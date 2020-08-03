Suntech Expands Its High-efficiency Module Production Capacity by 1.5GW in Wuxi (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) Wuxi, China, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



On August 1st, Suntech announced that the 1.5GW High-efficiency Module expansion in the Wuxi Module manufacturing facility was officially put into Production. With a total investment of 490 million RMB, the new 1.5GW High-standard smart Module manufacturing facility which covers an area of 150,000 square meters has been set up. The newly installed equipment will improve the Production efficiency for Modules. At present, Suntech's new Production line has covered all mainstream technologies for products in the market. It is compatible with multi-busbar cells of ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Suntech Expands Perché la Cina domina il mercato solare Casa & Clima