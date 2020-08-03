Shanghai Electric has been awarded EPC contract for 5th phase project of Dubai solar park (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) Shanghai, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Shanghai Electric Group has been appointed by ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia, as the Engineering, Construction and Procurement (EPC) contractor, to deliver the fifth phase project of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park in Dubai, with capacity of 900MW. Zheng Jianhua, Chairman of Shanghai Electric Group, and Muhammed Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, signed a cooperative agreement at an online signing ceremony on July 28. The solar park project is the largest single-site solar power plant in the Middle East. It comprises both photovoltaic and concentrated

