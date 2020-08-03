The Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...Flavonoidi, a cosa si riferisce il termine vitamina P?Roma, la piccola Ilaria nasce nel parcheggio della clinicaCoronavirus : Si cercano volontari a Roma per testare il vaccinoOPPO Watch arriverà dopo l’estateGTA ONLINE: Bonus per l’Arena War

JA Solar Supplies Modules for Malaysia' s First Bifacial-Plus-Trackers Project

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 43.8MW Bifacial ...

zazoom
Commenta
JA Solar Supplies Modules for Malaysia's First Bifacial-Plus-Trackers Project (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 43.8MW Bifacial double-glass Modules for the Malaysia's First Solar Project that combines Bifacial double-glass Modules with Trackers. The Project is expected to generate 74 million kWh of electricity per year once entering operation. Invested by Halpro Engineering, a joint venture between a German developer, EPC Greencells Group and their local partner Majulia, the Project belongs to Malaysia's second round Large-Scale Solar (LSS) program. Combining high-efficiency Bifacial cell technology with strong double-glass structure, the Bifacial ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Solar Supplies

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Solar Supplies
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Solar Supplies Solar Supplies Modules Malaysia First