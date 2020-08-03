The Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...Flavonoidi, a cosa si riferisce il termine vitamina P?Roma, la piccola Ilaria nasce nel parcheggio della clinicaCoronavirus : Si cercano volontari a Roma per testare il vaccinoOPPO Watch arriverà dopo l’estateGTA ONLINE: Bonus per l’Arena War

Goodix Closes Acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated ...

 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated solution provider offering industry-leading software and hardware semiconductor solutions, today announced it has completed its Acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (DCT). The Acquisition of DCT is a key step for Goodix in constructing diversified strategy and integrating global engineering talent.  DCT's strong Technologies, product offerings, and market penetration are a perfect match to Goodix's innovative and fast-growing team, accelerating Goodix's ability to rapidly deliver integrated solutions for smart mobile devices and automotive applications, serving an expanding worldwide customer ... Leggi su iltempo

