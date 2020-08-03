Flowhaven Opens London Office, Announces 2020 Momentum (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) World's fastest-growing brand licensing solution celebrates London Office, new clients London, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Leading licensing relationship management technology platform, Flowhaven, has announced a new Office in London and the expansion of its U.K. client roster. The new Office brings Flowhaven closer to its clients in the region and is the latest achievement in a year of rapid company growth. Built on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM, Flowhaven provides a centralized, end-to-end solution that helps companies manage and scale their brand licensing programs. In January, Flowhaven expanded beyond its Helsinki headquarters with an Office in Los Angeles. The ... Leggi su iltempo

