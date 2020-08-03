The Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...Flavonoidi, a cosa si riferisce il termine vitamina P?Roma, la piccola Ilaria nasce nel parcheggio della clinicaCoronavirus : Si cercano volontari a Roma per testare il vaccinoOPPO Watch arriverà dopo l’estateGTA ONLINE: Bonus per l’Arena War

Benedict XVI has serious facial infection - German press

ROME, 03 AGO - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has a serious facial infection, according to a report in his ...

ROME, 03 AGO - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has a serious facial infection, according to a report in his homeland. The website of German newspaper Passauer Neue presse said it learned of the infection from the former pope's biographer, the writer Peter Seewald. According to the report, the condition deteriorated after the recent death of Benedict's brother Georg

Il Papa emerito Benedetto XVI su matrimonio omosessuale e aborto: “Paragonabili al potere spirituale…  Il Fatto Quotidiano
“Benedetto XVI è gravemente malato dopo la morte del fratello Georg”: le confessioni del biografo
Il biografo di Benedict, oggi 93 anni, svela l’aggravarsi delle condizioni di salute dell’ex papa: “Benedetto XVI è gravemente malato dopo la morte del fratello Georg” Si aggravano le condizioni di sa ...
