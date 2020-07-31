Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Supports Construction of Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial; Working Committee to be Headed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Presidential Administration (Di venerdì 31 luglio 2020) President Volodymyr Zelensky told members of the Supervisory Board of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, "The establishment of the Memorial is extremely important for our country" KYIV, Ukraine, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



At an online meeting to discuss Construction of the future Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Center's Supervisory Board that he Supports its Construction: "The establishment of the Memorial is extremely important for our country. Its history contains a lot of tragic ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ukraine President