Mr. Anil Jaggia, Former CIO, HDFC Bank, joins Cloud4C - a CtrlS Company, as a Strategic Advisor (Di venerdì 31 luglio 2020) The Company today serves 60 of the Fortune 500 global multinationals and 20+ Banks globally ... Anil Jaggia, a seasoned Banking industry veteran who brings deep experience in business-IT alignment, ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Anil Jaggia Mr. Anil Jaggia, Former CIO, HDFC Bank, joins Cloud4C - a CtrlS Company, as a Strategic Advisor

He will play a pivotal role in designing innovative smart and intelligent technology solutions for the Banking sectorSINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Anil Jaggia, for ...

He will play a pivotal role in designing innovative smart and intelligent technology solutions for the Banking sectorSINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Anil Jaggia, for ...