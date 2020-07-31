Mr. Anil Jaggia, Former CIO, HDFC Bank, joins Cloud4C - a CtrlS Company, as a Strategic Advisor (Di venerdì 31 luglio 2020) He will play a pivotal role in designing innovative smart and intelligent technology solutions for the Banking sector SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Mr. Anil Jaggia, Former CIO, HDFC Bank, and a technology veteran has joined Cloud4C – a CtrlS Company, as a Strategic Advisor for the Banking practice. He will work closely with the organization's leadership team with a key focus on enabling large Banking transformation projects on Cloud, DevOps, Automation, and aid Banks in their digital transformation journey. He is a graduate in management from IIM Ahmedabad and holds an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur. He ... Leggi su iltempo

