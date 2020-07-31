Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at SAWC 2020 Illustrates the Significant Utility of the MolecuLight i:X® for Visualizing Bacteria and Improving Clinical Outcomes (Di venerdì 31 luglio 2020) 10 Clinical Posters and Video Presentations Highlight the Breadth of Clinical Benefits of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Practitioners TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of Bacteria in wounds, announces the presentation of 10 Clinical Posters and Video Presentations at the Symposium of Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2020, held virtually from July 24 – 26, 2020. SAWC is one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals. "We are thrilled to have had a record number of MolecuLight-based ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Latest Clinical Menarini Ricerche Announces the Latest Findings of Its Vaborem and Quofenix Clinical Studies Padova News UCB Half Year Report 2020

- UCB's resilient product portfolio drives continued company growth BRUSSELS, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Core product net salesRevenue for the first six months of 2020 increased to € 2.6 billion and ...

ACIST Medical Systems Announces Launch of the Latest Advance in FFR Microcatheters

The ACIST Navvus® II Rapid Exchange FFR MicroCatheter delivers even more flexibility and a streamlined crossing profile to assess complicated lesions EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ...

