Gyeonggi Province to enhance post-COVID-19 quality of life with untact initiatives

SUWON, South Korea, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyeonggi Province announced the introduction ...

Gyeonggi Province announced the introduction of "untact" initiatives in preparation for a post-COVID-19 era, allocating USD 43.4 million over the next two years. Under the vision of "untact Society Improving quality of life Through Leading Responses," the initiatives are implemented to foster an untact society in which: all enjoy convenience in daily life; all are happy; and the local economy is revitalized. First, to foster an untact society in which all enjoy convenience in daily life, a "tagless" bus fare payment system is piloted. It detects a passenger's smartphone signal via a

