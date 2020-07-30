Xinhua Silk Road: CCB boasts more than 100 million credit card users by May this year (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) BEIJING, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/



China Construction Bank (CCB), one of the country's largest state-owned commercial banks, saw its total number of credit card users exceed 100 million by May this year since the lender formally launched the Dragon card dual-currency credit card in August 2003, the bank said recently. Up to now, social consumption via credit cards issued by CCB reached 20 trillion yuan, according to the bank. The outstanding loans through the bank's credit cards surpassed 770 billion yuan, and the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has consistently remained at a low level in the banking sector, CCB said. Besides, key indicators such as the total number ...

Xinhua Silk Road: La cinese Zoomlion dona 50.000 mascherine all'Italia per la lotta contro COVID-19

Cina: Via della Seta, 30 anni dalle spedizioni Unesco

(ANSA-XINHUA) - HANGZHOU, 23 LUG - Un webinar per celebrare il 30/mo anniversario delle spedizioni lungo la via della Seta. Lo hanno organizzato congiuntamente China National Silk Museum, UNESCO World ...

Cina: posati i binari per la nuova ferrovia Golmud-Korla

(ANSA-XINHUA) - URUMQI, 21 LUG - Le autorità cinesi hanno completato oggi la posa dei binari per una nuova linea ferroviaria che collega la Regione autonoma dello Xinjiang Uygur, nel nord-ovest della ...

