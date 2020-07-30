THOMAS SABO presents the new Charming Collection (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Since 2006, the THOMAS SABO Charm Club has stood for the brand's diversity and joie de vivre, and has now been given a new structure with the introduction of the Charming Collection range. "The THOMAS SABO Charm Club is constantly evolving," says company founder THOMAS SABO. The new line combines symbols from the Charm Club Collection, created in the brands timeless Sterling silver, showcasing a range of mix & match pieces. The latest designs from the Charming Collection are delicate, fun-loving and are inspired to be easily layered and stacked. The Charming Collection includes a range

