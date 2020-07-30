INC Interviews Leadership Team for Insights into COVID-19 and the Nut and Dried Fruit Industry (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) The nut and Dried Fruit Industry proves to be resilient in facing the COVID-19 pandemic REUS, Spain, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Full Article: https://www.nutFruit.org/Industry/publications/inc-magazine/articles/detail/inc-Leadership-perspective-on-COVID-19 As the world continues to grapple with the implications of the COVID-19, the INC reached out to various members of the Leadership, to interview and gain their perspective of how the nut and Dried Fruit Industry has been affected by the pandemic. One of the most repeated answers among the Leadership was that the nut and Dried Fruit Industry most ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : INC Interviews