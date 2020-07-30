Esaote and WDM Ink Agreement on Digital Radiology (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) Esaote won a major contract in Italy in March Under a partnership with WDM, Esaote expands its range and boosts its capacity to respond to the demands of the international market. GENOA, Italy, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/



In the thick of the Covid-19 emergency, Esaote, an Italian world leader in dedicated ultrasound and magnetic resonance systems, delivered and installed over 50 WDM M40-1A portable Digital radiological devices when awarded contracts under public competitions held by Italy's national healthcare system. This new operation for Esaote demonstrated the company's ability to expand into different fields of medical imaging, achieving prestigious results. The new Agreement further reinforces the synergy and partnership between Esaote and WDM, China's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Esaote si era aggiudicata un grosso appalto in Italia nello scorso mese di marzo. Grazie alla collaborazione con WDM, Esaote amplia l'offerta e potenzia la propria capacità di rispondere alle esigenze

