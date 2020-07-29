SEKISUI Diagnostics Invests £14.4 Million in cGMP Biopharma CDMO Capacity (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



SEKISUI announces the decision to invest £14.4 Million in its Biopharma CDMO business aimed at cGMP microbial Capacity expansion at the existing site in Maidstone, Kent to be completed by the second half of 2022. This investment follows the investment of $1.9 Million in its new Bioprocess Innovation Centre, completed in October 2019, and is part of a long-term investment strategy to grow its share of the microbial Biopharma CDMO market. Previously part of Genzyme Corporation, SEKISUI Diagnostics' Enzyme business launched its microbial Biopharma CDMO service offering, BioProduction by ...

