Primus Awarded WFK Certification (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) RIPON, Wis., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Primus, a laundry equipment brand known throughout Europe for its wash quality and technology innovations, recently received Certification for disinfection processes for mop washing for the FX line of washer-extractors. Certification comes from German and European cleaning authority - WFK Institute for Applied Research. "Primus has always innovated with purpose and placed a premium on superior hygienic results," said Christophe Sisternas, vice president of international marketing at Alliance Laundry Systems. "The WFK Certification of our mop program is further evidence of our company's commitment to cleaner and safer environments where our machines are at work." WFK testing (report MB 1880/19 of April 16, 2020), conducted earlier this year, showed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Primus Awarded