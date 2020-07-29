Keystone Heart, A Venus Medtech Company, Announces First Commercial Case Performed Worldwide with the TriGUARD 3™ Cerebral Embolic Protection Device (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) TAMPA, Florida, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Keystone Heart, LTD., a medical Device innovator driven to redefine the standard of structural Heart care, today announced completion of the First Worldwide Commercial Case using the TriGUARD 3™ Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) Device. Pieter Stella, MD, Assistant Professor, Medical Department of Cardiology, at UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands, successfully Performed the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), utilizing the TriGUARD 3™ Device, which is designed to minimize the risk of Cerebral damage during trans-catheter ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Keystone Heart Dimensioni globali Dispositivi di protezione embolica cerebrali per TAVI mercato 2020 Industry Analysis Crescita, segmentazione, Size, Share, Trend, domanda futura e protagonisti aggiornamenti di previsione al 2026 Culturale Channel