Nancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...

Keystone Heart | A Venus Medtech Company | Announces First Commercial Case Performed Worldwide with the TriGUARD 3™ Cerebral Embolic Protection Device

TAMPA, Florida, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Heart, LTD., a medical Device innovator ...

zazoom
Commenta
Keystone Heart, A Venus Medtech Company, Announces First Commercial Case Performed Worldwide with the TriGUARD 3™ Cerebral Embolic Protection Device (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) TAMPA, Florida, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Keystone Heart, LTD., a medical Device innovator driven to redefine the standard of structural Heart care, today announced completion of the First Worldwide Commercial Case using the TriGUARD 3™ Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) Device. Pieter Stella, MD, Assistant Professor, Medical Department of Cardiology, at UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands, successfully Performed the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), utilizing the TriGUARD 3™ Device, which is designed to minimize the risk of Cerebral damage during trans-catheter ... Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Keystone Heart
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Keystone Heart Keystone Heart Venus Medtech Company