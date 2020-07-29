Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Huawei Corporate Senior Vice President and Director of the Board Catherine Chen delivered a keynote speech at the online Better World Summit 2020 today. According to Chen, telecom regulators across many nations and industries must work together to address the Shared challenges that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and create a more inclusive Future for all. Other speakers at the summit included representatives from the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R), Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), the European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA), the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Thailand's Office of the National ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Catherine Huawei, HarmonyOS per smartwatch e PC: ecco quando potrebbe arrivare Tom's Hardware Italia