Enigma Securities Improves Compliance Program With the Addition of New Security Protocols Through New Partnership With Elementus

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities (www.Enigma-Securities.io), a crypto-focused ...

Enigma Securities Improves Compliance Program With the Addition of New Security Protocols Through New Partnership With Elementus

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Enigma Securities (www.Enigma-Securities.io), a crypto-focused financial institution specialized in electronic execution services is expanding its Compliance and Security Protocols to include advanced blockchain forensics Through a recent Partnership With Elementus (www.Elementus.io). Utilizing Elementus' Lens product, Enigma is now able to screen any and all cryptocurrency transactions, allowing it to confidently confirm the coin is not sourced from risky or nefarious activity. "We are thrilled to provide top-tier Compliance tools supporting Enigma's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

