Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where an coronavirus ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Conte defends Maldestro e impacciato nella sua difesa. Voi vi fareste difendere dall’avvocato Conte? Il Primato Nazionale Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

ROME, 29 LUG - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday defended the government's decision to extend the coronavirus state of emergency until October 15 and hit back at critics who said the government was ...

ROME, 29 LUG - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday defended the government's decision to extend the coronavirus state of emergency until October 15 and hit back at critics who said the government was ...