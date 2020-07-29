Nancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...

Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency

The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, ...

The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where an coronavirus ...

Conte defends extending COVID-19 state of emergency
ROME, 29 LUG - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday defended the government's decision to extend the coronavirus state of emergency until October 15 and hit back at critics who said the government was ...
