Volkswagen Group officially grants UL extended approval as an external testing laboratory (Di lunedì 27 luglio 2020) UL laboratory in Germany listed for emission chamber testing according to PV 3942 KREFELD, Germany, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



UL's materials testing laboratory in Krefeld, Germany, has been approved as an external laboratory for emission testing according to PV 3942 for Volkswagen component validation. PV 3942 tests the emission behavior of parts, components and semi-finished products for vehicle interiors. The materials testing laboratory in Krefeld is already approved by the Volkswagen Group to perform environmental, surface, mechanical, burning behavior, media resistance and textile testing for selected interior and exterior parts and components.

Il capo del design Seat verso Renault?

Il direttore del design Seat, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, sarebbe in procinto di lasciare il centro stile del costruttore iberico, per passare al Gruppo Renault. Secondo una indiscrezione riportata da ...

