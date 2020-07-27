Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith svela nuovi dettagli della serie Netflix (Di lunedì 27 luglio 2020) Tutti gli aggiornamenti su Masters of the Universe: Revelation, nuova serie animata Netflix seguito del cult anni '80 realizzata da Kevin Smith. Kevin Smith ha rivelato nuovi dettagli della serie Master of the Universe: Revelation, realizzata in sinergia con Netflix, nel corso di un panel del Comic-Con@Home, che si è concluso ieri. Come anticipato, Masters of the Universe: Revelation fungerà da seguito del classico degli anni '80 serieTV=/serietv/he-man-e-i-dominatori-delluniverso 5192/ riportando in scena il mitico ... Leggi su movieplayer

cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith svela nuovi dettagli della serie Netflix… - FrNappi : @caotica1989 This is us, Empire, Looking for Alaska, Riviera, Masters of sex, La più bella in assoluto però è The affaire - Screenweek : #MastersoftheUniverse #KevinSmith ci aggiorna sul revival @NetflixIT #MastersoftheUniverseRevelation sequel della c… - kodzukenmaaa : @aischann WE ARE THE MASTERS OF ALL BILINGUALS MUAHAHHAHAHSHSHSHSH - MattiaMinelle82 : No vedo l'ora di vederlo!! Sono quasi certo che @ThatKevinSmith non mi deluderà! Masters of The Universe: Revelati… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Masters the Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith svela nuovi dettagli della serie Netflix Movieplayer.it Golf: Ranking entra nel vivo, che sfida tra Rahm e McIlroy

(ANSA) - ROMA, 27 LUG - Prima il WGC FedEx St.Jude Invitational, torneo del mini circuito mondiale di golf a Memphis (30 luglio - 2 agosto). Poi il PGA Championship (6-9 agosto a San Francisco), primo ...

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith svela nuovi dettagli della serie Netflix

Tutti gli aggiornamenti su Masters of the Universe: Revelation, nuova serie animata Netflix seguito del cult anni '80 realizzata da Kevin Smith. Kevin Smith ha rivelato nuovi dettagli della serie Mast ...

(ANSA) - ROMA, 27 LUG - Prima il WGC FedEx St.Jude Invitational, torneo del mini circuito mondiale di golf a Memphis (30 luglio - 2 agosto). Poi il PGA Championship (6-9 agosto a San Francisco), primo ...Tutti gli aggiornamenti su Masters of the Universe: Revelation, nuova serie animata Netflix seguito del cult anni '80 realizzata da Kevin Smith. Kevin Smith ha rivelato nuovi dettagli della serie Mast ...