KIIT Deemed to be University Announces Free Education for Children of COVID Deceased in Odisha (Di lunedì 27 luglio 2020) BHUBANESWAR, India, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused much panic across the globe, including India and Odisha. The number of new coronavirus infections is increasing by day in Odisha. Many have also lost their lives. KIIT has always reached out to the distressed people at the time of natural calamities in the state. It has become the pride of Odisha as it has always stood by the people of the state at the time of their need. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal life and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. Now, KIIT Deemed to be University has extended a helping hand to the families of the COVID Deceased. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : KIIT Deemed