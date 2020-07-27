Che bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...M5S risponde a Fontana: Bugie aberranti a cittadini e istituzioni, si ...Sette potenziali benefici del succo d'ananasD-Link: vacanze senza pensieri

KIIT Deemed to be University Announces Free Education for Children of COVID Deceased in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR, India, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused ...

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused much panic across the globe, including India and Odisha. The number of new coronavirus infections is increasing by day in Odisha. Many have also lost their lives. KIIT has always reached out to the distressed people at the time of natural calamities in the state. It has become the pride of Odisha as it has always stood by the people of the state at the time of their need.  The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal life and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. Now, KIIT Deemed to be University has extended a helping hand to the families of the COVID Deceased. ... Leggi su iltempo

