Premier: Watford retrocede, Man United in Champions (Di domenica 26 luglio 2020) ANSA, - ROMA, 26 LUG - Il Watford di Gino Pozzo perde 3-2 all'Emirates con l'Arsenal e retrocede nel Championship assieme a Bournemouth e Norwich, si salva l'Aston Villa,. Manchester United in ... Leggi su corrieredellosport

sportface2016 : #PremierLeague 2019/2020: l'#Arsenal condanna il #Watford alla retrocessione #ARSWAT - peterkama : E' finita la Premier! Retrocede il Watford di Pozzo - riddick1979 : Ah il Watford quindi è sceso?? Spiace per i Pozzo che non trovano il padrone a cui affiliarsi in Premier League, al… - FrancescoZaghi1 : RT @RobertoGotta: La Premier League perde una media di 58.000 spettatori a partita (somma di Bournemouth, Watford e Norwich City) e li sost… - GlobalShowGSRa1 : #PremierLeague: 38a giornata e #classifica finale -