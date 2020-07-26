Leicester-Manchester United oggi in tv: orario, canale e come vederla in diretta streaming (Di domenica 26 luglio 2020) Il Leicester ospita il Manchester United nell’ultima giornata della Premier League 2019/2020. Le due compagini sono separate da un solo punto e si giocano il posto in Champions League, in lotta anche il Chelsea che attualmente condivide la posizione con i Red Devils a quota 63. Domenica 26 luglio alle ore 17.00 ci sarà il calcio d’inizio del match che potrete seguire in diretta su Sky Football HD ed in diretta streaming sulla piattaforma di Sky Go. Leggi su sportface
Calcio in tv oggi e stasera: dove vedere Juventus-Sampdoria e le partite di Serie A su Sky e DAZN
Nel pomeriggio un assaggio importante di Premier League: in Leicester-Manchester United (Sky) è in palio un posto in Champions League. Serie A in tv: le partite di oggi e stasera Bologna-Lecce (DAZN) ...
