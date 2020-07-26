Leicester-Manchester United oggi in tv: orario, canale e come vederla in diretta streaming (Di domenica 26 luglio 2020) Il Leicester ospita il Manchester United nell’ultima giornata della Premier League 2019/2020. Le due compagini sono separate da un solo punto e si giocano il posto in Champions League, in lotta anche il Chelsea che attualmente condivide la posizione con i Red Devils a quota 63. Domenica 26 luglio alle ore 17.00 ci sarà il calcio d’inizio del match che potrete seguire in diretta su Sky Football HD ed in diretta streaming sulla piattaforma di Sky Go. Leggi su sportface

Mingaball : RT @infobetting: Leicester-Manchester United (domenica, ore 17:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici - infobetting : Leicester-Manchester United (domenica, ore 17:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici - aquila7630 : Presentazione e info tv del match #Leicester-#ManchesterUnited, valevole per la 38.a ed ultima giornata di… - AntoniWarrior83 : @MrTips23 @lbsbet Manchester united 3-1 Leicester Anota primero J.Lingard #LondonXMrTips - sportface2016 : #LeicesterManchesterUnited sarà visibile domani in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming #PremierLeague -