CGTN: Xi Jinping inspects NE China's Jilin Province

BEIJING, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected northeast China'sJilin Province. In Lishu County in Siping City, Xi visited the demonstration zone and farmers' cooperative at a green food raw material production base. He learned about the area's food production, protection and utilization of black soil, and how they are implementing large-scale agricultural mechanization. In 2019, Jilin's total annual output edged up 2.45 billion kilograms to reach 38.78 billion kilograms, with the net growth leading the country by constituting 41.2 percent of its total increase. Xi later visited Siping Battle Memorial Hall, where he relived the history of the revolution and paid ... Leggi su iltempo

Cina-Arabia Saudita: 30mo anniversario relazioni bilaterali, Pechino e Riad auspicano nuovi traguardi

Pechino, 22 lug 16:34 - (Agenzia Nova) - La Cina è pronta a lavorare con l'Arabia Saudita per condurre le relazioni bilaterali verso nuovi traguardi a beneficio di entrambi i paesi e dei loro popoli.

