Mafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...

Infosys Ranked #1 in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 Report

BENGALURU, India, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys Ranked #1 in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 Report (Di giovedì 23 luglio 2020) BENGALURU, India, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting today announced its #1 ranking in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 Report. In the research, Infosys is positioned as an Agile delivery heavyweight and an execution powerhouse supported by a well-stocked talent pool leading the charge in the competitive Agile Development services market. The Report highlighted Infosys' technical expertise and the ability for innovation, evolved toolsets, and investments in localization programs to bring highly technical solutions to client engagements. Infosys' ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Ranked

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Ranked
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Ranked Infosys Ranked Agile Software Development