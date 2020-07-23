Mafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...

Hirings down 83% in April

ROME, 23 LUG - Private sector job Hirings were 83% down in April, social security and pensions agency ...

ROME, 23 LUG - Private sector job Hirings were 83% down in April, social security and pensions agency INPS said Thursday. In the first four months of the year, it said, Hirings were 39% down due to the COVID emergency. As for jobs, there were 610,00 fewer, INPS said. Some 499,000 of these were steady jobs on long-term permanent contracts.

