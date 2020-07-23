Mafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...

AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Norgine B V Enter Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe | Australia and New Zealand

Agreement provides AMAG with $30 million upfront payment and eligibility to receive up to $260 million ...

AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Norgine B.V. Enter Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand (Di giovedì 23 luglio 2020) Agreement provides AMAG with $30 million upfront payment and eligibility to receive up to $260 million in development and commercial milestones in addition to sales royalties   Collaboration further advances the development of Ciraparantag WALTHAM, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) and Norgine B.V., a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, today announced they have Entered Into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement to develop and Commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. ... Leggi su iltempo
