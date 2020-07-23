AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Norgine B.V. Enter Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand (Di giovedì 23 luglio 2020) Agreement provides AMAG with $30 million upfront payment and eligibility to receive up to $260 million in development and commercial milestones in addition to sales royalties Collaboration further advances the development of Ciraparantag WALTHAM, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/



AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) and Norgine B.V., a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, today announced they have Entered Into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement to develop and Commercialize Ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

