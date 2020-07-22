Spanish Court of Appeal Upheld Cancellation of Preliminary Investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) KYIV, Ukraine, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/



On 1 July 2020, the Barcelona Court of Appeal, in a final decision, Upheld the closure of a Preliminary Investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi, Ukrainian businessman and founder of Chernovetskyi Investment Group. As reported earlier, in October 2019, a Spanish lower Court closed the Preliminary Investigation conducted against Chernovetskyi since 2014. "The Barcelona Court of Appeal rejected the prosecutor's Appeal, upholding the decision of the Court of first instance, and closed the case. This means that the ... Leggi su iltempo

