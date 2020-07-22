Mafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...

NPCI introduces UPI AutoPay facility for recurring payment

- Customers can now set e-mandate on UPI platform to perform recurring payments of upto Rs. 2000; for ...

zazoom
Commenta
NPCI introduces UPI AutoPay facility for recurring payment (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) - Customers can now set e-mandate on UPI platform to perform recurring payments of upto Rs. 2000; for amount above Rs. 2000, customers have to execute every mandate with UPI PIN  - Customers can now enable recurring e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments such as mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and loan payments, paying for transit/metro payments among others  - The facility to provide millions of UPI users convenience, safety while making recurring payments MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

  Mumbai National payment Corporation of India (NPCI) said that ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NPCI introduces

Noci si aggiudica la qualifica di “Città che legge” per il biennio 2020-2021  NOCI24.it
NPCI introduces UPI AutoPay facility for recurring payment
"Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, "The launch of UPI AutoPay is a step ahead in India's journey towards digitization. We have been witnessing a lot of changes in the way customers are making recurring ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NPCI introduces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : NPCI introduces NPCI introduces AutoPay facility recurring