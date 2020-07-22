Il social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...

Maxonrow Organizes Hackathon to Reimagine Blockchain for Healthcare Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxonrow announces its first-ever MAXathon, an online ...

Maxonrow Organizes Hackathon to Reimagine Blockchain for Healthcare Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Maxonrow announces its first-ever MAXathon, an online Hackathon from September 5 to October 3, 2020, where Blockchain experts, developers, and other tech enthusiasts will Reimagine Blockchain for Healthcare applications in response to the global challenges propagated by pandemics. Challenge Categories MAXathon's challenges are based on Maxonrow SDK, which the company used to build MedsLOCK, a control and communication ecosystem that provides real-time insights during pandemics created in tandem with Avantas Tech Accelerator. "Privacy is a key issue during the current and future pandemics, and as such, Blockchain platforms ensure that information is shared without compromising privacy. With MedsLOCK, we make ...

