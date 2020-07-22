Review Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...

Intellicus and Modus Announce Technology Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen Analytics to Banks

NEW DELHI and BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellicus Technologies, a leading ...

Intellicus Technologies, a leading provider of business intelligence and Analytics solutions, and Modus Information Systems, a pioneer in IT services to Banks, have come together to launch a powerful banking Analytics solution.  The solution branded as ModusBI, is built on Intellicus business intelligence platform. A ready fit for Banks, the solution plugs into the core banking system to Deliver interactive dashboards with relevant KRAs, self-serve reports, statutory reports and enables Banks to take informed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

