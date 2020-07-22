Intellicus and Modus Announce Technology Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen Analytics to Banks (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) NEW DELHI and BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Intellicus Technologies, a leading provider of business intelligence and Analytics solutions, and Modus Information Systems, a pioneer in IT services to Banks, have come together to launch a powerful banking Analytics solution. The solution branded as ModusBI, is built on Intellicus business intelligence platform. A ready fit for Banks, the solution plugs into the core banking system to Deliver interactive dashboards with relevant KRAs, self-serve reports, statutory reports and enables Banks to take informed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

