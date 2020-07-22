Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi Opens Its Doors

Review Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...

Seiko Watch Corporation Opens a new chapter in the 60-year history of the Grand Seiko brand with the inauguration of an entirely new Studio dedicated to the production of Grand Seiko's mechanical watches. The Studio was declared open on July 20, 2020, in a ceremony that took place simultaneously at the Wako building, a retail establishment of Seiko Holdings Corporation, in Tokyo and at the Studio in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. In Tokyo, Shinji Hattori, the Chairman and CEO of Seiko Watch Corporation, was joined by the Studio's distinguished architect, Kengo Kuma, while, in Shizukuishi, the ...

TOKYO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiko Watch Corporation opens a new chapter in the 60-year history of the Grand Seiko brand with the inauguration of an entirely new studio dedicated to the produc ...
Il marchio di alta gamma di Seiko ha inaugurato a Parigi la sua prima boutique europea. Ecco cinque curiosità per scoprirne tutti i segreti L'alta orologeria giapponese sbarca nella più famosa piazza ...
