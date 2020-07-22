Mafia: Definitive Edition – primo gameplay trailerDescenders arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchIl social trading: perché va così di modaDiletta Leotta e Daniele Scardina non stanno più insieme?Il cantante Gianluca Grignani è stato mollato dalla moglie FrancescaReview Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...

First-of-its-kind Global Survey Reveals Sharks are Functionally Extinct from Many Reefs

July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new landmark study published today in Nature by Global FinPrint ...

First-of-its-kind Global Survey Reveals Sharks are Functionally Extinct from Many Reefs
Global FinPrint, a Paul G. Allen Family Foundation initiative, finds that hope remains if key conservation measures are employedSEATTLE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new landmark study published to ...
Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 Study of its IL12 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
The company announces its first patient enrolled and dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its novel IL12 cytokine, DF6002.WALTHAM, Massachusetts, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly ...
