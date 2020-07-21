I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passato

Premier | Manchester City a valanga contro il Watford

Watford, INGHILTERRA, - Larga vittoria del Manchester City, 4-0, contro il Watford . Grande protagonista ...

Premier, Manchester City a valanga contro il Watford (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) Watford, INGHILTERRA, - Larga vittoria del Manchester City, 4-0, contro il Watford . Grande protagonista Sterling , autore di una doppietta. Il match si sblocca al 31' con il numero 7 che spacca la ... Leggi su corrieredellosport

Premier, il Manchester City annienta il Watford
WATFORD (INGHILTERRA) - Nessun problema per il Manchester City contro il Watford, battuto 4-0. Il grande protagonista del match è Sterling, autore di una doppietta nel primo tempo. Il match si sblocca ...
Premier League 2019/2020: Manchester City straripante, poker al Watford
Vittoria roboante del Manchester City contro il Watford, nella penultima giornata di Premier League 2019/2020. Gli uomini di Guardiola volano a quota 78 punti, grazie alla doppietta di Sterling nel ...
