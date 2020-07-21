Jennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. Jemisin

Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech

The Brand's First Nobu Hotel in Africa NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle ...

 Global lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce its continuing global expansion into Marrakech, Morocco. Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech is a collaboration between Hivernage Collection, MC Hotels, (the owners of the Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella Club Hotel and joint owners of the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay) and Nobu ... Leggi su iltempo

