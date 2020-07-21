Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) The Brand's First Nobu Hotel in Africa NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Global lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce its continuing global expansion into Marrakech, Morocco. Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech is a collaboration between Hivernage Collection, MC Hotels, (the owners of the Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella Club Hotel and joint owners of the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay) and Nobu ... Leggi su iltempo

