Nine Leading Businesses Launch New Initiative to Accelerate Progress to a Net Zero Future

Initiative is committed to Leading by example, charting the course for other Businesses to ...

Nine Leading Businesses Launch New Initiative to Accelerate Progress to a Net Zero Future (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) Initiative is committed to Leading by example, charting the course for other Businesses to follow REDMOND, Washington, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 The heads of Nine companies today announced the establishment of a new Initiative to Accelerate the transition to a net Zero global economy. The Initiative, known as Transform to Net Zero, intends to develop and deliver research, guidance, and implementable roadmaps to enable all Businesses to achieve net Zero emissions. The Initiative will be led by founding members including A.P. Moller - Maersk, Danone, Mercedes-Benz AG, Microsoft Corp., Natura &Co, NIKE, Inc., Starbucks, Unilever, and Wipro, as well as Environmental Defense

