Infosys to Transform LANXESS' IT Infrastructure and Enable a Globally Harmonized Digital Workplace (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) BENGALURU, India and KÖLN, Germany, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long term partnership with LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company manufacturing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals headquartered in Germany. Infosys will support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitization strategy and Enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern Workplace. As part of this Transformation, Infosys will setup an end-user centric modern Workplace with Globally standardized ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Transform