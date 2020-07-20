Jennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. Jemisin

Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism & Aviation Statement On Border Closure To The United States Due To COVID-19

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the continued increase in ...

Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism & Aviation Statement On Border Closure To The United States Due To COVID-19 (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) NASSAU, Bahamas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, as well as an uptick in cases in The Bahamas, Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, has made the difficult decision to close Borders to international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers from the United States. The order is effective as of Wednesday, July 22 at midnight. In addition, Bahamasair will cease outgoing flights to the United States, effective immediately.   Outgoing flights will be permitted to accommodate any current visitors scheduled to return to the ... Leggi su iltempo

