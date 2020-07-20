Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism & Aviation Statement On Border Closure To The United States Due To COVID-19 (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) NASSAU, Bahamas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States, as well as an uptick in cases in The Bahamas, Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, has made the difficult decision to close Borders to international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers from the United States. The order is effective as of Wednesday, July 22 at midnight. In addition, Bahamasair will cease outgoing flights to the United States, effective immediately. Outgoing flights will be permitted to accommodate any current visitors scheduled to return to the ... Leggi su iltempo

