Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy annunciato ufficialmente (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) KOEI TECMO Europe e lo sviluppatore GUST Studios sono felici di annunciare l’ultimo capitolo del franchise di Atelier: Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends &; the Secret Fairy. Questo magico JRPG sarà disponibile in tutta Europa per Nintendo Switch , PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system e PC Windows tramite Steam questo Inverno. Avete già letto la nostra Recensione di Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness &; The Secret Hideout? Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends &; the Secret Fairy è il sequel diretto del ... Leggi su gamerbrain

